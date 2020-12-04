Boat Capsizes Near Cape May; Fisherman Missing

The Coast Guard has been searching for a man who ended up in the water when a 32-foot fishing vessel capsized near Cape May.

The alert came in to Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center Thursday afternoon at about 2:00 p.m.

A person described as a good Samaritan rescued one person from the water.

A helicopter, a C-130 and two vessels have been involved in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders at 215-271-4940.

Involved in the search:

Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, Air Station Atlantic City

45-foot Response Boat -Medium, Station Cape May

C-130, Air Station Elizabeth City