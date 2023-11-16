Boat Fire Expands to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Dorchester County

A boat fire that occurred on Smithville Road, Taylors Island in Dorchester County after 3 a.m. on November 12th is under investigation. The blaze started on the side console of the far right boat, but the cause is still unknown. The fire resulted in a wildland fire that encroached onto the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge burning approximately 1 acre of land. State and Federal Forestry services are assisting. The loss to structure and contents is estimated to be at around $50,000. No injuries or deaths were reported.