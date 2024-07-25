Boat Fire in Royal Oak, Talbot County

The St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department responded to a boat fire that occurred on Bellevue Road in Royal Oak– Talbot County at around 7:00 this morning. The fire started on the inside of the boat, and according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the preliminary cause was an unspecified electrical event that was accidental. Damage to the vessel– a 1983 – 15′ Boston Whaler–and its contents is estimated to be around $12,000. No injuries were reported.