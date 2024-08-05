Boaters and Rehoboth Firefighters Rescue Dog in Tree over Canal

It’s an odd story with a happy ending.

Tammy, Emily and George Hart were instrumental in rescuing this adorable dog found clinging to a tree over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. The Harts were out boating around 11:20 a.m. this past Sunday and called for help. “My daughter, Emily,” Tammy writes, “has an interest in birds and enjoys sitting at the front of the boat as we go down the canal with binoculars and she saw the dog high up in the tree.”

Photos courtesy Tammy Hart

George called 9-1-1 from the boat while Tammy and Emily waded through the thigh-high marsh. Rehoboth Beach VFC personnel arrived at the end of Thompson Court in Canal Corkran and devised a rescue plan. They took a ladder onto the Hart’s boat to get it to the tree to rescue the dog.

The plan worked! The rescue took about 30 minutes from start to finish.

“They have yet to find the dog’s owners. We are on the list to adopt the dog if no one claims her,” Tammy says!

Photo courtesy Delaware Animal Services

The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown took custody of the dog. It had no collar and no microchip.

More info on the rescue is posted on Facebook and the Delaware Animal Services website.