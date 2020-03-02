Body Found after Outside Fire Extinguished in Seaford Sunday Morning

State Fire Marshal investigators and police are looking at a fire Sunday morning on Arbutus Avenue in Seaford that has left one person dead. Seaford Police tell WGMD the fire was outside and firefighters located the body after putting out the fire. Seaford firefighters were called to the outside fire just before 11 Sunday morning. Seaford Police are conducting the death investigation along with the State Division of Forensic Science and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Police say this looks to be an isolated incident – the identity of the victim has not been released.