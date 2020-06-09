Body Found In Dover Shed

Dover Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a shed located on Delaware Probation and Parole Property on Maple Parkway.

Officers were called to the scene late Sunday morning by an employee who noticed an odor. The body was that of a female.

Police learned that a homeless woman may have been living in the shed for some time. The identity of the deceased person is not yet known. A cause of death is under investigation.

Foul play is not suspect. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Dover Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.