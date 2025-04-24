Body Found While Battling Outdoor Blaze on Big Stone Beach Road East of Milford

South Bowers Volunteer Fire Company was called for an outside fire on Big Stone Beach Road near Milford just after 1 Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters arriving at the scene found a large outdoor fire burning out of control into the woods behind a residence. Multiple companies were called for mutual aid.

While battling the blaze a deceased male victim was located in the burned area. The victim was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for identification and cause of death.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $250. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly 4 hours.