Body Of Missing Swimmer Found In Ocean City

A day after vanishing in the water, the body of a 17-year-old male who lived in Annapolis was found near the 12th-13th Street beach Thursday afternoon, according to authorities in Ocean City.

The discovery was reported at about 1:00 p.m. A search off the 112th Street beach started Wednesday afternoon at about 3:50, lasted a few hours and resumed Thursday morning.

The person who died was in a group with several other swimmers who encountered difficulty in the water. The others managed to get out of the water.

Ocean City Beach Patrol, Fire Department, Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Coast Guard responded. The swimmer who died may have been caught in a rip current.