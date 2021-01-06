Body of OC Man Found on Beach in October – Ruled Suicide

The Ocean City police have closed the case regarding the deceased body located on the beach on October 27, 2020. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Maryland has ruled the cause of death as a suicide. Detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the deceased and determined there was no evidence of a criminal event during their portion of the investigation. The deceased was a 76-year old male from Ocean City, Maryland.

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the Ocean City police started the investigation regarding the death of an unidentified adult male after a Public Works employee located the body in the surf off 14th Street. Public Works crews, who were surveying the beach due to the recent oil spill in Delaware, reported finding the adult male at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Detectives of the Ocean City Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division – Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to take over the investigation. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy where the cause of death was ruled a suicide.

