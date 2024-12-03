BOEM Approves US Wind Construction & Operations Plan

US Wind has received final approval from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on the Company’s Construction and Operations Plan (COP). This is the final permit from BOEM on US Wind’s federal permitting application. US Wind also received final authorization on November 26th from the National Marine Fisheries Service on construction in the federal lease area off Ocean City, Maryland.

There are still outstanding permits from state and local agencies in Delaware that need approval before cables can be brought to shore and electric generation started.