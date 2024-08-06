BOEM Releases Final Environmental Impact Statement for Offshore Wind Farm Project off Delmarva

On Friday, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) made available its final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for a proposed offshore wind farm project that will be visible from the beaches in southeast Sussex County.

This large-scale project proposes to install up to 114 turbines, up to four offshore substation platforms, one meteorological tower, and up to four corridors for offshore export cables, which would make landfall in Delaware Seashore State Park.

The lease area is approximately 8.7 nautical miles (nm) offshore Maryland and approximately 9 nm offshore Sussex County.

The project is on federally leased land in Maryland waters.

Over a dozen people spoke out against this application. The County Council has deferred action until a later date.