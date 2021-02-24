‘Boil Water’ Advisory in Blades

A water main break in Blades has been repaired, but a ‘boil water’ advisory continues.

Residents are urged to boil water and let it cool before drinking it, or should use bottled water. This also applies for water that’s used to make ice, wash dishes or for brushing teeth.

The break Tuesday resulted in a water pressure loss, increasing the possibility that disease-causing organisms could enter the system. Service was restored Tuesday night.

For updates please check the Town of Blades website or Facebook page.