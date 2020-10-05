Bomb Squad Investigates Political Sign-Tampering Incident

There has been another incident involving tampering with political signs. This time, however, the investigation resulted in the evacuation of a park in Easton.

Officers responded to Idlewild Park Sunday morning and discovered that fishing line, a cord and an item were duct-taped to the sign. Suspicions were aroused and the park was evacuated. Several roads were also closed.

Another sign with identical items attached was also found near the local YMCA.



Members of the Bomb Squad investigated and determined that the incidents posed no safety hazards. Easton Police are still investigating.