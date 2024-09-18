Bomb Threat Received at Easton High School, Teen Charged

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a phone call in which a bomb threat was made towards Easton High School. Authorities say that on September 16th at just after 2:00 p.m., front desk staff at Easton High School received the threat via phone. The caller advised that there was a bomb inside of the school and hung up. The caller re-contacted the front desk staff a few minutes later and asked when dismissal was. Easton High School Administrative Staff followed their policies and procedures, ultimately notifying the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the school and evacuated the students and staff from the building. Students were quickly escorted from the property via Talbot County Public Schools Transportation, as well as being escorted to and reunited with their parents, releasing them from the scene. The investigation then led to a quick identification of a 17-year-old girl, who is not currently enrolled as a student in the Talbot County Public Schools system. She was charged with making a threat of mass violence. Deputies are consulting the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office and will be seeking additional charges if applicable. Once the K-9 teams completed their scans of the building and property, staff members were allowed to return.