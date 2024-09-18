Bomb Threat Received at Easton High School, Teen Charged
September 18, 2024/
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a phone call in which a bomb threat was made towards Easton High School. Authorities say that on September 16th at just after 2:00 p.m., front desk staff at Easton High School received the threat via phone. The caller advised that there was a bomb inside of the school and hung up. The caller re-contacted the front desk staff a few minutes later and asked when dismissal was. Easton High School Administrative Staff followed their policies and procedures, ultimately notifying the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the school and evacuated the students and staff from the building. Students were quickly escorted from the property via Talbot County Public Schools Transportation, as well as being escorted to and reunited with their parents, releasing them from the scene. The investigation then led to a quick identification of a 17-year-old girl, who is not currently enrolled as a student in the Talbot County Public Schools system. She was charged with making a threat of mass violence. Deputies are consulting the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office and will be seeking additional charges if applicable. Once the K-9 teams completed their scans of the building and property, staff members were allowed to return.
Additional Information from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office:
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol/Operations Division responded to the school and began the investigation. Bomb detecting K-9 teams were contacted and responded to the High School to complete scans, to render the building and property safe. During the investigation Deputies identified the source of the phone call and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were able to then quickly identify and charge the suspect.
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank all their partners who helped render a safe outcome to this event. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members from Talbot County Public Schools, the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services, the Easton Police Department, the Maryland State Police K-9 Unit, the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office K-9 Unit, and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services K-9 Unit.
Sheriff Gamble wants the public to know “I am so grateful for the outstanding work our Talbot Deputies, Easton Police Officers, and our Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Dispatchers performed today to identify the caller of the bomb threat. Within two hours the suspect was identified, located and charged. The teachers and staff at Easton High worked tirelessly with law enforcement to make sure everyone was safe. We are so fortunate to have such dedicated professionals in our community who work very hard to keep our children safe.”
If anyone has information, they are requested to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822- 1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov, on Facebook at Talbot County Sheriff or on our website at talbotsheriff.org.