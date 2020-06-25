Bond Bill, Grants-In Aid Package Passed By Del. Senate

Two days after several lawmakers withheld voting on the Bond Bill and grants-in-aid package, the State Senate approved both packages Thursday.

The Senate voted on grants-in-aid to volunteer fire departments, non-profits, senior centers and other organizations. The package totals about $54.5-million.

The Bond Bill totals $708-million and funds transportation projects and investments into public schools, higher education, clean water, affordable housing and parks.

The measures go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

