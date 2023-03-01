Bonus Registry Open for Delaware Child Care Professionals

Delaware child care professionals now can submit to receive $700 for a second round of direct payments from the Delaware Department of Education. The state is using its federal American Rescue Plan funding to pay for this second round of bonuses. The reason for the bonuses is to show appreciation for and give incentive for retention in the critical workforce of programs licensed by the Delaware Department of Education’s Office of Child Care Licensing. Currently employed professionals who are at least 18 years of age who work directly with children or provide any level of on-site administrative support for at least 20 hours per week for at least 90 days are eligible. Licensed child care professionals can find more information and apply online at de.gov/childcarebonus.