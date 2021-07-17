Updated: Boy on Razor Motorcycle Collides with Pickup Truck

A four-year-old boy on a Razor electric motorcycle collided with a 2013 Ford F150 as it was moving on a dirt road. It happened in the Holly Lake Campsites just south of Angola around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Amazingly, although his bike was reportedly wedged under the truck, he was still conscious and talking when EMS crews took him to the hospital. He was wearing a helmet.

Rob Mauch, Sussex County EMS spokesman, says the boy was last reported in stable condition. Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says there are no charges against the driver of the pickup.