A 5-year-old boy riding a bike was seriously injured just before 6 p.m. Friday after he was struck here on Ocean Drive at the Henlopen Acres Beach Club.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney.

He suffered some serious but hopefully not life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Rehoboth Elementary School where LifeNet 64 flew him to a trauma center.

Image courtesy Dr. Thomas Evans.

This article will be updated as more info becomes available.