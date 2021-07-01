Boys & Girls Club Opens On Eastern Shore

The Eastern Shore has its first Boys and Girls Club.

Governor Larry Hogan took part in a ribbon cutting Wednesday at the facility in Cambridge. Hogan said it will be the first of several Boys and Girls Clubs in Eastern Shore counties.

“All of our Maryland Boys & Girls Clubs provide hope and a safe, inclusive environment to so many young people,” Hogan said. “Now, with the opening of this new site, we are helping even more children reach their full potential. I look forward to coming back soon to open even more Boys & Girls Club sites here on the Eastern Shore.”

Funding for the Cambridge location came from the Office on Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services. Dorchester County utilized Project Open Space funding to acquire the building.

According to Hogan, the State’s $25-million Project Bounce Back initiative includes allocations to support programs that benefit young people as the recovery from the COVIC-19 pandemic continues.