BPW Approves Funding for Pocomoke Water Infrastructure Project and Worcester County Parks

Projects in Pocomoke and Worcester County have received funding approval from the Board of Public Works, including up to $777,000 for the improvements to the water transmission and distribution system in Pocomoke City and over $349,500 for community parks in Worcester County. Senator Mary Beth Carozza, who represents Pocomoke City and surrounding area says clean drinking water is a priority for public health and safety and that she is glad to see this funding has come through for Pocomoke to be used to improve the overall water quality for local residents. The funding for improvements to community parks include Dr. William Henry Park in Berlin and Cypress Park in Pocomoke.

The approved funding for two community parks projects in Worcester County include: Dr. William Henry Park in Berlin and Cypress Park in Pocomoke. Dr. William Henry Park is expected to receive $216,000 in funding for new playground equipment and safety surfacing. Cypress Park is expected to receive $133,533 for new lighting at the tennis/pickleball courts. Senator Mary Beth Carozza says the community parks and playground funds are key to ensuring safe playground equipment and lighting for local parks in Berlin and Pocomoke, which encourages more use of our outdoor community spaces.