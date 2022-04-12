Bradley Layfield (R) Files for New 4th District House Seat

The 4th Representative District was relocated from New Castle County after redistricting was completed last fall. The new 4th Representative District follows the Indian River & Indian River Bay from Millsboro North & East along Route 24, The John J. Williams Highway to Love Creek and encompasses the communities of Oak Orchard, Long Neck, Angola.

https://elections.delaware.gov/maps/2020Redistricting/rd/RD04.pdf



His Priorities:

 Making the Indian River and Inland Bays a Priority for Fishing, Recreation, and Commerce

 Putting Parents and Local School Boards in Control of our Students’ Education

 Keeping our Communities Safe From Crime & Supporting Our Police

 Defending Individual Constitutional Rights

Meet Bradley:

A proud product of the Indian River School District, Bradley Layfield graduated from Sussex Central High School in He later received his Bachelor’s Degree from The University of Delaware and became a social studies teacher at his alma mater in 2001. After receiving his Doctorate in Education from the University of Delaware, Bradley has served as the Principal of Sussex Central High School since 2014.

Bradley has a passion for public service. He has served as the Chairman of the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association, chaired the Sussex County Board of Adjustments & Appeals, the Vestry of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and has been active in his community for his entire life. Bradley is open & accessible and prides himself as being a resource to others.

He cares deeply about the communities he serves, especially focusing on the Indian River & Inland Bays where he has grown up fishing, hunting, crabbing & boating since he was a young boy. Bradley’s family has lived in Sussex County for 15 generations. He lives in the waterfront house on the Indian River built by his great grandfather, a waterman and former Chief of the Millsboro Fire Department. Protecting our small town values are central to his decision to serve as a Representative in the Delaware Legislature.

Bradley vows to make informed decisions based on conservative principles. He is no stranger to making tough decisions and our residents deserve no less! Quite simply, Bradley will work to ensure safe communities by supporting our police, bring use his vast experience to improve our students’ education, his passion for the outdoors to improve waterways, and his common sense conservatism to uphold the Constitution & individual rights.