Brandywine Special Education Teacher is ’22 Del. Teacher Of The Year

Delaware’s Teacher of the Year 2022 is a Brandywine High School special education teacher, Jahsha Tabron. Tabron received the honor Monday night in Dover.

20 nominees from school districts and charter schools statewide were nominated for consideration. For a list of all of the nominees, please CLICK HERE

“As a special education teacher, I have witnessed the power of inclusive classrooms. Inclusion erases educational barriers, embraces diversity, develops resilience in students, and fosters their perseverance,” Tabron said. “Teachers, our ability to persevere and succeed is dependent on the communities we build; we cannot and should not do this alone! Our greatest resource is each other.”

For more information about Delaware’s Teacher of the Year, please CLICK HERE

Tabron is Delaware’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year. She will also engage in conversations with community groups, lawmakers, business leaders and educational organizations about education in Delaware Schools.