Brandywine Valley SPCA Holding Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry Mon, Jan 18

The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) will be holding its next drive-thru pet food pantry to help families in need on Monday, January 18th, from 10:30am to 12pm at Sussex Academy in Georgetown (122150 Airport Road – across from CHEER Center). Free cat and dog food will be available while supplies last.

“Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a perfect day for us to be out helping folks in our community who may be struggling to care for their pets,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “With many families facing job loss or reduced hours during these difficult times, we don’t want them worrying about how they will care for the pets that are such an important part of their family.”

This will be the organization’s twelfth drive-thru pantry held across Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania, each one feeding 800 or more pets. The drive-thru format requires participants to arrive in a vehicle, where they should remain while BVSPCA staff requests, from a 6-foot distance, information on the household pets then loads the pet food into the trunk or hatchback.

The pantries are part of the BVSPCA’s ongoing commitment to help prevent families from needing to surrender their beloved pets to a shelter for economic reasons. Since the start of the pandemic, the Brandywine Valley SPCA has distributed nearly 200,000 pounds of pet food to families in need. In addition to the drive-thru pantries, the BVSPCA has expanded its standard pet food pantry to be accessible anytime during shelter open hours: Tuesday-Friday 12pm-7pm, Saturday-Sunday 11am-5pm.

Donations to help the BVSPCA continue to supply pet food to families in need can be made at the shelters or via the Amazon Wish List: https://amzn.to/3osBrf8. The organization particularly needs cat food for the upcoming pantry.