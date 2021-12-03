Brandywine Valley SPCA Hosts Mega-Adoption Event Sat. & Sun.

More than 500 dogs and cats are available for adoption this weekend during the Brandywine Valley SPCA Mega Adoption event.

According to BVSPCA, it will be the largest adoption event in the country. Large and small dogs, puppies, kittens, cats and seniors will be waiting to be brought home. All pets have been vaccinated, spayed / neutered and microchipped.

Hours for the Mega Adoption event are Saturday December 4th and Sunday December 5th between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at BVSPCA in Georgetown, Dover, New Castle, West Chester and Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. Volunteer opportunities are available.

Adoption fees are $35.

For more information, please CLICK HERE





