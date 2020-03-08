Brandywine Valley SPCA Opens Dover Campus

The Brandywine Valley SPCA has opened a campus in Kent County. A grand opening celebration was held at their new location in Dover on Saturday. The new campus includes an adoption center, stray dog holding, low cost vet clinic and more. This completes Brandywine’s plans to open a full-service facility in each county – and the Dover location addresses several unmet needs in the Kent County community. The new site is on Horsepond Road – the site of a former animal shelter which has been renovated and upgraded with the latest in animal sheltering and veterinary technology.