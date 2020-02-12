Brandywine Valley SPCA surprised with $90k grant from Petco

Petco Foundation and its partners award $90,000 to Brandywine Valley SPCA

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) received a surprise grant of $90,000 from the Petco Foundation, providing crucial funding to help local pets in need.

A surprise celebration was held on Tuesday at BVSPCA’s location in West Chester as part of the more than $10 million in grant investments that the Petco Foundation committed to animal welfare organizations across the country.

UPDATE: Petco Foundation just delivered $90,000 to help us save even more lives! They also donated treats and toys to our animals and brought each staff member a much appreciated gift of a pair of shoes from the animal advocates at BOBS from SKECHERS. We’re so grateful for all the Petco Foundation does to help with our work and for this wonderful surprise! That funding comes mostly from your donations at checkout at our Petco stores in our area. So we thank all of you as well. Love really does change everything!NEWS! Live for a special visit by some very special friends. (Love changes everything!) Posted by Brandywine Valley SPCA on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

“It was an honor to be one of only a few shelters around the country to receive this surprise grant,” BVSPCA Executive Director Adam Lamb said. “I’m grateful to our friends at the Petco Foundation and proud of the work of our team that makes this recognition possible!”

Throughout the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, the Petco Foundation team, along with their partners at BOBS from Skechers, visited organizations with special #sheltervalentine deliveries that included the $90,000 grant to BVSPCA.

“Valentine’s Day is a great time to remind us that love truly does change everything for people and pets, and our partners at MUTTS and BOBS from Skechers agree,” said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. “So we’re sending love to these organizations to support them in their critical lifesaving work and thank them for their dedication to saving lives.”

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is one of the few remaining shelters providing safe haven for lost and stray animals, delivering this service for Chester and Delaware Counties in Pennsylvania and across the entire state of Delaware. As the first open admission no kill shelter in these two states, the BVSPCA cares for more than 13,000 animals each year with a 96% live release rate.