UPDATED & Breaking: Another Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Ocean City

UPDATED – 08/27/22 – 10am – A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman is dead after she was struck by a car on Coastal Highway at 59th Street in Ocean City just before midnight. Ocean City Police say Sophia Battisti was crossing against the pedestrian signal. Police say Good Samaritans initiated lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived, but Battisti was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene – police say alcohol is not a factor on the driver. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Tip Line at 410-520-5136.

On June 20, a man was struck and killed at 47th St., and on July 13, a man later died after he was struck on the Harry Kelly Bridge which is technically just outside the city limits.