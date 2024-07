It’s a miracle that the pilot walked away after his banner plane, N749SK, landed upsidedown in some trees in the area of Rickards Road around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. That is between Roxana and Millville.

This is an actual photo of the downed banner plane, N749SK, as it towed a banner over Rehoboth Beach on June 11.

It is a 1974 Bellanca 8GCBC registered to Ocean Aerial Ads. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney



Delaware State Police and the FAA are investigating.