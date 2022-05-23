Breaking: Barge Bursts into Flames in Delaware River, Glow Seen for Miles

A stubborn fire on board a 300-foot barge in the Delaware River is keeping officials busy this morning. Multiple fireboats have been on scene assisting the Coast Guard after the barge caught fire around 1 a.m. One report suggested it was hauling metal debris.

The glow from the flames could be seen for miles as the barge was being towed by the tugboat Daisy Mae. The tug and tow barge were in the shipping channel east of Port Mahon heading slowly north toward Wilmington as of 3 a.m. They were unable to anchor.

Image courtesy marinetraffic.com

Fireboats from Slaughter Beach, North Bowers, Leipsic, Little Creek and South Bowers were among those that responded. The Lewes fireboat had to return because of a mechanical problem and the Wilmington fireboat was unavailable because it lacked an operator.

The fireboats had a difficult time accessing the fire because of the barge’s wooden scoffers. As of 2 a.m., officials decided to fight the stubborn fire using foam, possibly with the help of the fireboat from Philadelphia or have it delivered to the fireboats from shore. Several fire companies have been alerted for their foam units or trailers.

Officials are also working on putting fire apparatus on board the Cape May-Lewes ferry to assist with fire suppression.

The Coast Guard has placed a two-mile safety zone surrounding the barge which remains in the shipping channel.