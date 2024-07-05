Breaking: Brawl at Dewey’s Northbeach Sends 2 Men to Hospital

A fight at Northbeach in Dewey Beach sent two men to the hospital early Friday morning.

Lt. Clifford Dempsey says it appears one man suffered a suspected stab wound and a second man was injured but did not appear to be stabbed. At this hour, police are trying to determine what exactly happened. It occurred just after 1 a.m.

Ambulances took both men to the hospital. The injuries appeared to be not life-threatening.

Lt. Dempsey says the police are working on suspect info but have no one in custody at this hour.

Dewey Beach police were kept busy hours after the town’s fireworks show. Crowds, some rowdy, wandered about town and the roadways into the early hours of Friday.

Officers carefully watched the parking lot here on Dagsworthy Street where troublemakers frequently congregate around closing time.