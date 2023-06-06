BREAKING: Comm. Jay Lagree Withdraws from Race for Rehoboth Commissioner

Although he had filed to seek another term as Rehoboth Beach commissioner, Comm. Jay D. Lagree announced today that he is withdrawing his petition to seek re-election.

Comm. Lagree intends to serve out his term and allow newcomer, Donald G. Preston, Jr., to assume his seat without an election.

Comm. Lagree said he didn’t want just anyone to step in and file a last-minute petition to run for his soon-to-be open seat, so he had submitted his petition. “And then in the middle of the filing period, Don Preston came along. He’s young, smart, has the same goals and objectives for Rehoboth Beach as I have,” Comm. Lagree explains. “It was a dream come true for me. All of the commissioners have talked to him. He passed the tests,” he adds.

So, no election again this summer in Rehoboth Beach!