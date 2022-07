An overnight accident continued to cause local road closures in the Harbeson area Thursday morning.

DelDOT reported that Route 9 was closed between Route 30 and Prettyman Road. Additionally, the traffic signals at Route 9 and Route 5 were not functioning.

Possibly related to the accident, Delmarva Power was reporting 123 outages in the Harbeson area as of 5:30 a.m.

The accident was cleared before 7:00 a.m.