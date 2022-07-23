Breaking: Crash Near Ellendale with Critical Injuries

Delaware troopers are investigating a crash with three critical injuries in the Ellendale area. It was reported around 10 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard (U.S. Route 113) just south of Beach Highway (Route 16).

That is where a compact car crashed into what was described as an unoccupied auto. All three occupants in the car were significantly trapped. One was flown on the state police helicopter, Trooper 2, to a trauma center. The northbound lanes are closed for investigation and cleanup.