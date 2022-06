Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash with persons reported trapped and one vehicle possibly on fire.

It was reported around 10:45 p.m. on John J. Williams Highway and Warrington Road outside Rehoboth.

Trooper 2 and LifeNet 64 medevac helicopters are en route to the Beacon Elementary School for flyouts.

WGMD/WGMD.com will provide more info as it becomes available.