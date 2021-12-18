UPDATED & Breaking: Crash West Of Bridgeville Closes Atlanta Rd.

UPDATED 12/18/21 – 3pm – Delaware State Police have identified the man who died in a head-on crash with a cement truck Friday morning on Atlanta Road near Bridgeville as 20 year old Cameron Gray of Federalsburg.

According to the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page, Gray was a firefighter and was commuting to work when the crash occurred just before 7:30am Friday.

======================================================================

UPDATED 3:30pm – A serious crash remains under investigation by Delaware State Police in the Bridgeville area. Emergency personnel was called just before 7:30 Friday morning for a crash between a cement truck and a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 20 year old man from Federalsburg, MD. Police say for an unknown reason the Toyota failed to negotiate a curve on Atlanta Road near Sand Hill Road and crossed into the westbound lane colliding with the truck head-on – a short time later both vehicles were on fire. The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained – and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 53 year old driver of the cement truck was not injured.

All power has been restored.

======================================================================

(Current at 8:20 a.m. Friday) A crash on Atlanta Road west of Bridgeville this morning has closed a portion of the roadway. Delaware Electric Cooperative also reported about 500 members who were without electricity.

The crash apparently resulted in one or more people being trapped. Atlanta Road was closed between Sand Hill Road and Dublin Hill Road.

WGMD News will have more information as it becomes available.