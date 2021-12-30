VIDEO | Del. To Implement New COVID State Of Emergency Mon. Jan. 3rd

Governor John Carney announced Thursday that a State of Emergency will take effect Monday January 3rd, 2022 as the state deals with a winter surge in COVID-19 cases and looks to manage healthcare resources – as classes resume at schools across the state following the holiday break.

The State of Emergency also enables mobilization of the Delaware National Guard to assist hospitals where and when needed. According to Carney, about 100 members of the Delaware National Guard are being trained to become Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA’s).

“Members of our Guard and frontline health care workers continue to step up time and time again. We need all Delawareans and Delaware businesses to step up and help us get through this winter surge,” Carney said. “At the State level, we are focused on reducing the strain on our hospitals this winter, and getting even more Delawareans vaccinated.”

“I especially want to thank all of Delaware’s health care workers who continue to work on the front lines of this crisis. The best thing we can do to support them is to remain vigilant – and do what works. After two years of this pandemic, we all know what to do. Mask up in public places to protect yourself and vulnerable family members. Get your vaccine. And get a booster if you’re eligible. That’s the best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization,” Carney added.

Also Thursday, Carney and the Department of Health and Social Services formally extended the Public Health Emergency order for another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue vaccination and testing programs for COVID-19.

Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to learn where to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about COVID-19 testing.