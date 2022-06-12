Breaking: Deputy Shot in Pittsville

Multiple agencies are assisting after a sheriff’s deputy was shot this evening in Pittsville. It was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Gumboro Road.

Maryland State Police Trooper 4 is also assisting with the search.

https://globe.adsbexchange.com/

No word yet on the condition of the deputy. Delaware police are mobilizing to assist with the manhunt.

