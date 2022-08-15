BREAKING: Early Morning Manhunt for Sussex Correctional Institution Escapee

Multiple agencies are searching for a man who may have busted the rear door of the Sussex Correctional Institution and fled around 1 a.m. Monday.

The escapee is described as a 25-year-old black man about 5’11” tall, 160 pounds wearing regular “plain clothes” as he had reportedly been on work release. His criminal history includes assault on a police officer, weapons charges and previous escapes or attempts.

He was last seen hopping the fence at SCI crossing Dupont Boulevard (U.S. Route 113) headed in a southwest direction.

Police have been attempting to track him using both a police dog and Trooper 2, but as of 3 a.m., the suspect remains at large.

Trooper 2’s track from: https://globe.adsbexchange.com/

This is preliminary info and will be updated as more detail becomes available.