BREAKING: Emergency Personnel on Scene of Plane Crash Near Easton

11:15AM – A diver is in the water – reports that a recovery has been made.

There is a report of a plane crash in Talbot County in the area of Travelers Rest Circle. Reports that the plane went down in the Tred Avon River – just after 9:30am. Emergency personnel have found plane – boats and divers are in the water with additional personnel coming from nearby counties.

Unknown how many on the plane.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified.

This is a developing story – information will be posted as it becomes available.