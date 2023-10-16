UPDATED & BREAKING: Guilty on All Charges

Delmar Police Cpl Keith Heacook

UPDATED – 12:20pm – Courtroom 1 in the Sussex County Courthouse was full – family for both Cpl Heacook and the defendant, Randon Wilkerson, were on hand – as well as a full contingent of law enforcement who were on the scene at the Yorkshire Estates development in Delmar the morning of April 25, 2021. The defendant, Randon Wilkerson, was brought in wearing prison orange and acknowledged his family and friends with a nod as he sat down with his attorney.

Wilkerson waived his right to a jury trial last week and the attorneys agreed to a stipulated trial with opening and closing statements and evidence submitted to the judge. Judge Karsnitz read the evidence in court followed by the video from the body cam worn by Wicomico County Deputy Sheriff Houck as he and a Delaware State Trooper arrived at the scene. Several people in the courtroom left before the video began – several more left shortly after the video started.

A recess was called after the video ended and when court resumed Judge Karsnitz spoke about the video and commended the the work done at the scene by all the law enforcement from Wicomico County, Maryland and Delaware State Police. He then rendered his verdict reading each of the 16 charges separately – guilty on all charges.

Judge Karsnitz has called for a pre-sentencing investigation and sentencing will take place on Friday, December 8. Wilkerson faces a sentence of life in prison.

