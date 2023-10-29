BREAKING: Laurel Police On Scene of Shooting

Laurel Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 3pm. Police say there are multiple victims and multiple suspects at large. There is a heavy police presence with police, K9 and aviation from multiple agencies. Police ask the public to avoid the 500 block of West 7th Street.

Police ask anyone with information to call 9-1-1 if the need is urgent. If not urgent – call 302-855-2980 – to provide information about complaint #70-23-3535. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.