Breaking: Man Critically Injured in Seaford Shooting

Seaford police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head. It was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Chandler Heights II.

Arriving officers found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to a trauma center where police say he was last reported in life-threatening condition.

No word yet from police on a possible suspect or motive.

This investigation is in its early stages and anyone with information is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (302) 629-6645, extension 1217 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.