Breaking: Man Critically Injured in Seaford Shooting

Police are investigating a critical shooting that happened around 1 a.m. today just outside the Seaford town limits.

Officials were called to a business in the 22500 block of Bridgeville Highway where they found an approximately 30-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers have been called to the scene to assist with crowd control. No suspect info has been released as of yet.

WGMD/WGMD.com will have updates as they become available.