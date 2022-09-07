Breaking: Man Savagely Beaten in Head Found at Georgetown Royal Farms

Police are investigating after a man was found brutally beaten Wednesday night at the Royal Farms store in Georgetown.

The call for help was received around 9:50 p.m. at the store which is at 20579 Dupont Boulevard, within the town limits. That is where police and EMS personnel found the victim with severe injuries to his head, clinging to life. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A search is underway for a male suspect, possibly armed with a bat. The state police helicopter, Trooper 2, is assisting with the canvas.