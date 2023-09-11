Breaking: One Dead in Double Shooting in Laurel

Police are investigating a double shooting in Laurel Sunday evening that left a woman dead and a man shot in the face.

It was reported just before 9:40 p.m. in the area of West 6th Street off West Street in downtown Laurel.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries to his face.

No suspect info or motive have been released as of yet.

This story will be updated. Please stay with WGMD and WGMD.com for further details.