BREAKING | Pedestrian struck in Oak Orchard

Delaware State Police are currently on scene of a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Oak Orchard.

According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 6:42 a.m., Thursday on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) in Oak Orchard near the Indian Summer Villiage.

As a result of the crash, Route 24 between Gull Point Road and Rosedale Road is closed until further notice.

Sources close to WGMD report that the crash is fatal.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.