Plane Lands in Sinepuxent Bay off O.C. Airport; 1 Injury

A small plane crashed into Sinepuxent Bay near the Salisbury-Ocean City Regional Airport Sunday afternoon.

Maryland State Police at the Berlin Barrack responded at about 2:00 p.m. Sunday to the reported crash. Ocean City Firefighters transported one of five occupants to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for injuries.

State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the pilot, 25-year-old Matthew Cortigiano of Utah, noticed that smoke was filling the cabin as he attempted to shut off the single-engine plane. He attempted to land at the airport, but the plane bounced and crashed into the bay at the end of the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified, and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation also assisted at the scene. The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.

A single-engine airplane landed in the bay past the runway at Ocean City Municipal Airport after reporting a loss of engine power around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, says Emma Duncan, FAA spokesperson. Preliminary reports indicate that five people were on board, she said. No injuries were reported to the FAA. The FAA will investigate. The N-number is N5324B, which is a 1956 Cessna 182 belonging to Plane Jane, Inc. of Berlin.

The FAA is en route. Officials are working now to contain any leaking fluid.

