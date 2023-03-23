UPDATE: Route 1 in Milton Cleared After Fatal Accident

UPDATE 11 a.m.–DelDOT reports the road is cleared. The Talk of Delmarva 92.7 and 98.5 has learned that the accident resulted in one fatality. Investigators will be working on the case. We will have further updates on the investigation as the information becomes available.

Earlier Report:

Northbound and Southbound Route 1 in the area of Route 5 (Union Street Ext.) in the Milton area is being shut down in both directions due to a major accident. Expect traffic redirection in the area. There are reports of serious injuries. The Talk of Delmarva 92.7 and 98.5 will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.