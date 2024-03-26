BREAKING & UPDATED: Ship Strike Sends Francis Scott Key Bridge into Water near Baltimore; I-695 Closed

UPDATED – 10:15am – From the Maryland Chamber of Commerce –

The business community in Maryland is deeply saddened by the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge early this morning. ﻿Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this devastating incident.

We express our deepest gratitude to the brave first responders who are working tirelessly on search and rescue efforts.

This tragedy has and will continue to tremendously impact the families who have lost loved ones, those who were directly affected, as well as surrounding communities, residents and businesses. As the voice of Maryland’s business community, we stand ready to support those affected in any way we can during this difficult time.

While the focus remains on the human impacts, the Francis Scott Key Bridge is a critical transportation artery for our state. Its extended closure will inevitably disrupt commercial activities and supply chains. Understanding the monumental task ahead to recover from this tragedy and restore this vital transportation link, we urge all residents and businesses to exercise patience and make the necessary long-term adjustments to their daily routines, travel and operations.

In the face of such adversity, we must unite and support one another through this challenging period. The business community is committed to playing an active role in recovery efforts to help Maryland overcome this tragedy.

Our hearts go out to all those affected by this incident.

UPDATED – 7am – Baltimore Fire Chief during a press briefing this morning says they have recovered people from the site, but are looking for at least 7 missing people. Search and rescue operations continue. There are reports that sonar has located vehicles in the water.

UPDATED – 6:30am – From the US Coast Guard – The U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies in response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a report into the Coast Guard Sector Maryland – National Capital Region command center at 1:27 a.m. reporting a 948-foot Singapore-flagged containership collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Additionally, it was reported that the bridge collapsed and there were reports of persons in the water.

Response boat crews from Coast Guard Stations Curtis Bay and Annapolis have crews deployed to the incident for active search and rescue.

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Coast Guard investigators and pollution responders are also en-route to the incident.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast is issued regarding the incident and there has been a 2000-yard safety zone issued for the surrounding waters. Mariners are urged to avoid the area.

UPDATED – 6am – Governor Wes Moore has declared a State of Emergency after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge early this morning. The Baltimore Fire Department emergency personnel are on the scene and Governor Moore is working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration.

It’s not known how many vehicles went into the water – rescue operations are underway. There are also cars stranded on the bridge structure.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) has raised their State Activation Level to, “Partial,” in support of the #FrancisScottKeyBridge collapse. Partial is “An incident or event requiring significant monitoring or resources. There is additional EOC staffing from agencies, functions and supporting organizations.”

According to “VesselFinder” the Singapore-flagged Dali is a container ship that struck the bridge enroute to from Baltimore to Columbo, Sri Lanka. The vessel was built in 2015.

A ship has struck a barrier at the Francis Scott Key Bridge and sent the bridge into the Patapsco River along with many cars. Officials have declared a mass casualty event and Maryland Transportation officials have closed the I-695 southeast corridor. Drivers are told to use I-95 or I-895 as alternate travel routes.

FoxNews shared video of the moment the ship struck the bridge.

BREAKING NEWS

Emergency calls began coming in around 1:30 this morning. Multiple emergency personnel are on the scene.

Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge:

My office is in close communication with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, and the Baltimore Fire Department as emergency personnel are on the scene following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration.

We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety.

We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy.