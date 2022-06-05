BREAKING: Shots Fired in Dewey Beach Brawl; Nobody Found Injured Yet
Multiple police agencies responded to assist Dewey Beach police after an officer reported several shots fired during a suspected brawl in the area of Saulsbury Street.
A Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement agent was in the area when he reported the shots just before 11:40 p.m. Saturday, but it was unclear if the eight to 10 shots were fired in his direction.
The brawl allegedly involved about 20 males. Several fled but police detained a handful for questioning.
So far, nobody has been found shot.
DSP Trooper-2 also assisted with the canvas.